Wasps Sting Dino Tennis

The Juab Wasps made their way to Price on Thursday for a region match. The Lady Wasps are on top in the region standings, as they now have a 5-0 record in Region 12. Carbon would suffer their third region loss, putting them in the middle of the region standings at 3-3.

Juab would get the sweep, winning six sets to zero over Carbon. The Lady Dinos had a couple tough battles in the doubles matches. They will now get some rest before a busy week next week. They will travel to Vernal on Monday for a non-region match against the 4A Uintah Utes.

The following day, they are set to face the Delta Rabbits for a region match. Then, on Friday and Saturday, they will be participating in the Central Utah Invitational being held at both North Sanpete and Manti High School.