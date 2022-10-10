Wasps Swarm Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jamie Swank

It was a difficult matchup on Friday when undefeated Juab came to face Carbon. The Dinos struggled in all facets of the game and immediately found themselves in a large hole. Carbon only logged one first down in the first half and trailed 42-0 at the break.

While Juab called off the dogs in the second half, the score did not improve for Carbon. The Dinos would go on to lose this one 51-0.

Carbon was held to under 100 yards on the night, 74 passing and 21 rushing, but Juab has made life difficult on all of its opponents. Chance Pendergrass continued to impress on the defensive side with his 10 tackles.

The Dinos (2-7, 0-4) will now wrap up the regular season on Thursday at Canyon View (6-3, 3-1).