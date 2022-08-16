Wasps Swarm Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

It was tough sledding for Emery as it kicked off the season in Nephi. Juab had its way with the Spartans and rattled off 52-unanswered points, including 49 in the first half.

Dane Sitterud ended the shutout with his touchdown run in the third quarter. Then in the fourth, Creek Sharp took a pass 45 yards to the house. It was not enough, though, as Emery fell 59-14.

Wade Stilson had a rough start, going 12-22 for 124 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He did connect with seven different receivers in an effort to spread the ball around.

The Spartans (0-1) will look for a better showing on Friday when they travel to North Sanpete (0-1).