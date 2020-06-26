Watch Carbon and Emery Girls’ Basketball Live

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Richfield is hosting a summer basketball scrimmage on Friday and Saturday to help prepare the teams for the upcoming winter season. Due to the nationwide pandemic, parents and fans are not allowed to attend the games. Those hoping to watch Carbon or Emery can visit etvnews.com/livesports/etv10-2/ to catch all the action.

Carbon will face Richfield in the first game of the day on Friday at 11 a.m. and then will play again at 5 p.m. against Beaver. Emery’s lone game on Friday is at 4 p.m. against the reigning state champions, South Sevier.

Saturday’s games will start at 8 a.m. and last until 10 p.m. The Lady Dinos will play Canyon View, South Sevier and Manti at 12 p.m., 5 p,.m. and 9 p.m., respectively. The Lady Spartans will take on Delta at 4 p.m. and Union at 8 p.m.

A full schedule of games can be found below.