Watch the Dinos’ Title Hunt

After yesterday’s quarterfinal victory, #2 Carbon solidified its place in the semifinals. That match will be against #3 Morgan and will start at 12 p.m. on Wednesday as the Lady Dinos fight for a spot in the final. Catch on the action here.

The third/fourth place game will take place at 2 p.m. between the loser of #2 Carbon/#3 Morgan and the loser of #1 Union/#5 South Summit here.

The 3A State Championship game will be at 7 p.m. tonight between the winners of the aforementioned contests. Click here to watch the championship match.