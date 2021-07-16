Water Update Shows Precipitation Levels Continue to Drop

As promised early in the summer, during each Price City Council meeting, a water conservation update is given to provide the community with consistent information on the ongoing drought.

Miles Nelson stated that, since the last meeting, precipitation dropped about 5% in Scofield and the extreme drought conditions continue. As of July 11, Scofield Reservoir had a water content of 25,648 acre feet, which equals 39% capacity.

The precipitation accumulation from Oct. 1 of 2020 to present is 55% of the average.

On a positive note, Nelson explained that there was a meeting earlier in the week where the water treatment plant was discussed and it was reported that demand is down 30-33%.

Nelson stated that this means that the request to citizens to reduce water use has been effective. The drought continues through the state of Utah, with reports showing that the Great Salt Lake has dropped to a record low.

Citizens are urged to conserve water daily in a myriad of ways and lawn watering has been contained between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.