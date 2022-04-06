Watermelon Crawl Brings 100s to Green River

By Robin Hunt

On March 26 and 27, many UTV riders welcomed the spring season by riding the Green River Watermelon Crawl. This event is intended to highlight the incredible trails of the Green River area and the San Rafael Swell.

Hundreds of participants gathered and split into guided groups to hit the trails. This was the second annual event that is hosted in Green River each spring. The first year, it was run by the UTV Utah group. This year, the city of Green River took over the event while volunteer Cody Webster planned and executed the activities.

“What a weekend! Thanks to everybody for attending and helping out,” Webster said. “The Watermelon Crawl continues to grow and it’s awesome seeing the results. Extra thanks to the trail guides Josh Massa, Guy Webster, Reese Carter, Ryan Carter, Troy Harris, Jody Olsen, Blaire Vetere and Mitch Vetere. These guys got over 250 machines and roughly 700 people through three days of great riding. Couldn’t do it without their willingness to volunteer.”

As well as guided rides to some amazing trails, this event also featured plenty of prizes and giveaways made possible by event sponsors.

“There were a lot of people going home with killer prizes thanks to them,” Webster continued. “UTV Utah, City of Green River, Spring Brake Thingy, Harris Powersports, Gorilla Whips, Vengeance Powersports, Big O Tires Sandy, Holiday Inn Express Green River, Full Throttle Powersports, Ride Utah, Backroad Discovery Utah, GT Outfitters and Fired Up Fabrication.”

Stay up to date with this event by visiting greenriverwatermeloncrawl.com or following them on Facebook at Green River Watermelon Crawl Info.