Wayfinding Project Approved by Helper City Council

During the Helper City Council meeting that was hosted virtually las week, the council approved the wayfinding project headed by Mayor Lenise Peterman.

USU Logan’s Landscape Architecture students introduced the wayfinding concept in December in the Master Design Plan that was provided to the city. The concept is now being developed and will be a reality by the end of the summer. The wayfinding effort, as explained by Mayor Peterman, is an information system that will assist guests in navigating Helper City, serving as a communication tool that helps to guide.

“With kind donations from Utah Power Credit Union, Juliano Consulting and Carbon County, the wayfinding system is currently being finalized and will move into production in the next few weeks,” Mayor Peterman said.

The system incorporates Carbon County’s branding strategy by using the same color and font schemes as set forth in branding guidelines. This gives Helper City the opportunity to assist in creating a consistent look and feel with the county’s marketing. The system will direct visitors to destinations such as the American Legion Field, city council chambers, library, auditorium, riverwalk and much more.

“This is another action item from the SDAT Report conducted in 2017 coming to fruition. The funding from Utah Power, Juliano Consulting and Carbon County is greatly appreciated,” said Mayor Peterman. “Even while we are all experiencing challenging times, it’s a great feeling to continue to bring positive projects to completion. These smaller projects will continue to build our momentum and position us to come back stronger and better in the future.”