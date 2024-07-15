Waylon, Willie and Cash Take Center Stage at Culture Connection

Culture Connection continued its 2024 summer series on Thursday, July 11. The move from the Price City Peace Garden over to Washington Park is continuing to prove successful, with the crowd growing bigger and bigger.

For this event, the musical talents of Waylon, Willie, and Cash, a Tribute to the Highwaymen, was featured. This group had people bopping along to a myriad of tunes that played homage to the music that has come before, even taking requests from the crowd to play songs from artists such as Elvis Presley.

Vendors were available to provide snacks to those in attendance, who ranged from adults, children, dogs and even a pet falcon, proving that good tunes can be enjoyed by all.

Culture Connection will continue to provide free summer concerts to the community, with five more shows scheduled this year. Up next, Deltaz will rock the stage on July 18 and Los Hermanos de los Andes will follow on July 25.