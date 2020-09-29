Wayne Defeats Green River

ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

The Pirates traveled to Wayne on Friday, still searching for their first win of the season. The search will continue as Wayne dominated the game with 13 runs through three innings. The Badgers went on to take the contest 15-1.

Green River’s lone hit, by Camden Anderson, came at a good time as he singled to bring home Raul Mendoza. Only seven of the Badgers’ 15 runs were earned as the Pirates committed four errors.

State playoffs have arrived and Green River (0-17) will open up against Manila (3-9) at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. The first three rounds will take place in Spanish Fork.