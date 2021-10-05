Wayne Edison Staley (91) passed away peacefully, in his home, Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Wayne was born August 19th, 1930 to Conrad and Grautell Meadows Staley in Coalville, Utah.

He married Delise Rae Henningson December 16th, 1950 in Emery, Utah. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple on September 12th, 1995.

Wayne primarily grew up in Coalville, Spring Canyon and Fairview, Utah. Wayne and his dear friend, Eldon Miller, began a lifelong friendship while they were living in Spring Canyon, Utah.

Wayne enlisted in the United States Navy November 17th, 1947 at the young age of 17. Wayne’s mother had to give permission in order for him to enlist. During his naval career, he received many medals for his service including, Vietnam Campaign, Navy Commendation and Navy Achievement. Wayne also served in China and Korea. Wayne reached the rank of Lieutenant Commander during his 24 years of service; at which time he received an honorable discharge.

After retirement, he moved his wife and family to Emery, Utah. Wayne never wanted to leave stating, “I’ve seen the world and Emery is the best place to be.” In Emery, he became a rancher/farmer. He taught his children and many extended family members the value of hard work. For over ten years, Wayne operated a road grader for Emery County.

Wayne belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a testimony of the gospel. He held various church callings. However, his favorite calling was while serving in the bishopric with his brother-in-law Bishop Dick Cox.

Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Delise, parents, siblings Marlene (Jay, living) Garlick, Larry (Donna, living) Staley and a grandson, James Jones.

He is survived by his siblings, Barbara (Warren, deceased) Christian; Connie (Brent, deceased) Benson; Richard (Karen) Staley; his children Victor (Joyce) Staley, Orangeville, Utah; Sue (Kim) Jones, Orangeville, Utah; Ben Staley, Emery, Utah; Jeff (Leslie) Staley, Utah; Katherine Marlene Staley, St George, Utah; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 12:30 pm under the direction of Fausett Mortuary. A viewing will be held from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at the Emery church building prior to the services. Wayne will be buried in the Emery Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories of Wayne at www.fausettmortuary.com.