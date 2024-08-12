Wayne Hoskins Band Rock the Park for Culture Connection

Culture Connection rocked Washington Park with a performance by The Wayne Hoskins Band.

“The Wayne’s Country Americana sound is reminiscent of Keith Urban and Tom Petty on a red dirt road,” according to the band’s Facebook page.

The Wayne Hoskins Band originated in 2008, based out of Salt Lake City. They have made quite the name for themselves throughout the state of Utah, with performances at Utah’s Country Fan Fest and performances alongside country singer legends George Strait, Ned Ledoux, Clint Black and many others.

Attendees also enjoyed some yummy Mexican corn from The Good Stuff, who has become a regular attending vendor for Culture Connection, along with some fresh coffee from The Coyote’s Well, tacos from Angel’s Tacos and ice cream provided by Cold Stone Creamery.

Culture Connection will bring an end to their summer concert series with a performance by this year’s winners of the Carbon County Battle of the Bands, The Mikayla Paige Band. The ending performance will be held on August 15, on Helper Main Street in conjunction with the Helper Arts Festival, beginning at 7 p.m.