Waynes Edges Out Green River *Photo Gallery*

The Green River Pirates welcomed the Wayne Badgers on Wednesday evening for a neutral non-conference matchup.

Though competition remained tight throughout the game, the Badgers ultimately came out on top. The first half of the game ended with the Badgers leading 28-24.

Into the second half, the game continued with the same momentum as the Pirates fell behind by a single point in both the third and fourth quarters. The game ended with Wayne triumphant, 58-54.

Senior Rad Hughes was unstoppable as he recorded 34 points, including six three-pointers. Senior Alex Mendez followed with 14 points.

Up next, the Pirates will have a chance to redeem themselves as they take on Grand on Monday evening.