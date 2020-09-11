Weather Diminishes Region 12 Golf’s Return to Richfield

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Cove View Golf Course again hosted Region 12 golf on Wednesday.

“It was a rough day,” said Carbon head coach Robbie Etzel. “The boys struggled, [and] the weather wasn’t that great either.” The Dinos were not the only team affected by the poor weather as Emery also fell on hard times.

Grand took first with a 337 team score. The Red Devils were followed by Richfield (345), Carbon (350), South Sevier (355), Emery (382) and San Juan (419).

Individually, Bode Salas led the field with a 74 round. Daron Garner (89), Cole Callahan (93) and Kyler Clark (94) rounded off Carbon’s top four. Trevin Wakefield shot a team-low round for the Spartans with a score of 82. Carter Huntington, Devan Guymon and Joey Leonard all finished with 100 strokes.

“We struggled yesterday,” said Kasey Edgehouse, Emery head coach. “We will bounce back next week. We will battle.”

The teams will reunite in Moab on Thursday, Sept. 17.