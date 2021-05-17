Weber State University Awards Price Natives

Press Release

Weber State University awarded Kirsten Etzel and Kaytie Nielson of Price with the honor of Academic Excellence for the spring 2021 semester. Etzel is studying General Studies while Nielson is studying Nursing in the Dumke College of Health Professions.

“Through all the challenges of the past year, these Weber State students persisted and achieved academic success,” said President Brad Mortensen. “They demonstrated grit and determination to reach their academic goals. Congratulations, and I am honored to serve with all of the great faculty and staff who are so dedicated to student success.”

More than 4,300 students, representing 28% of Weber State undergraduates, received the honor of Academic Excellence in the spring, signifying they maintained a GPA of at least 3.5. Of those 4,300, approximately 1,300 students earned the distinction of High Academic Excellence for maintaining a 4.0 GPA, representing 8% of the student body.

The achievement of earning Academic Excellence is difficult under normal circumstances but was made especially challenging with the added pressure of handling the mental and emotional impact of a global pandemic, political unrest and an unusual learning environment.

Less face-to-face instruction and interaction, as well as limited engagement with peers, meant students had to demonstrate their grit and determination to maintain their high academic standards.

During the spring semester, 30% of Weber State classes had some on-campus component; 11% of those completely face to face, another 59% were online and 11% offered individualized instruction, including clinical lab supervision. The remainder of courses were taught using virtual and online methods.

Additionally, many students maintained exceptional academic standards while also managing jobs, extracurricular activities, families and household responsibilities.

“Congratulations to all the students who have received this outstanding recognition,” said WSU Provost Ravi Krovi. “Maintaining a high and consistent level of academic excellence takes great focus, which involves developing traits of self-discipline, tenacity and resilience. We are proud of these students, their efforts and their overall academic accomplishments.”

