Weber State University sponsors YouUplift K-12 Kindness eWall for all Utah Schools

Press Release

(December 6, 2024) – Weber State University is continuing its partnership with YouUplift. The university has sponsored the YouUplift Kindness eWall in the state of Utah since 2023 but is now furthering its commitment to fostering positive school culture by expanding access to the platform for every K-12 school in Idaho and Wyoming in 2025.

YouUplift is a web-based platform where students, teachers, counselors and coaches can spread kindness about each other within their school. The YouUplift team sends an email to schools in each state letting them know that Weber State has sponsored the platform for the year, completely free of charge. Once onboarded, a designated administrator approves only positive comments to display on every school monitor within the organization.

Headed by Weber State’s Marketing & Communications team, WSU has generated nearly 60,000 positive pageviews across hundreds of schools throughout Utah. By adding Idaho and Wyoming to their sponsorship, Weber State is making the platform available to nearly 1,500 more schools.

“At Weber State, we’re all about supporting students and fostering community. That’s why we’re proud to support YouUplift’s Kindness eWall,” said John Kowalewski, executive director of WSU Marketing & Communications. “Encouraging a sense of community in schools is important, and we’re excited to help create places where people can engage with each other in positive ways, and students feel seen and valued. These days, we can all use a little more kindness.”

Created by Doug Reavis, a seasoned educator of nearly 25 years, and his son David Reavis, an information technology graduate from Virginia Tech with a strong background in software design and development, the YouUplift platform was designed to foster and promote kindness and positivity throughout schools at every grade level. Its thoughtful design and user interface allow for ease of use, so that anyone can spread kindness with a simple click.

“Weber State’s sponsorship has not only helped thousands of students and teachers uplift and encourage one another on a daily basis, but it has also made the Kindness eWall available to hundreds of schools throughout Utah who otherwise would not have had the budget to access it,” Doug Reavis said. “Their decision to also sponsor schools in Idaho and Wyoming will further extend their positive impact on hundreds of school families throughout three states, and we are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with them.”

Weber State invites every school in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming to join the YouUplift platform by visiting YouUplift.com or emailing Doug Reavis at doug@youuplift.com.