Weber State University Students Honored for Academic Excellence

Press Release

More than 4,500 students received the honor of Academic Excellence in the fall at Weber State University, signifying they maintained a GPA of at least 3.5. Of those, approximately 1,400 students earned the distinction of High Academic Excellence for maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Kaytie Nielson of Price, UT was honored with High Academic Excellence.

Kirsten Etzel of Price, UT was honored with Academic Excellence.

“Despite the pandemic, these students persisted through the challenges and achieved academic success,” said President Brad Mortensen. “That persistence and resilience are what Weber State students demonstrate consistently, and I am honored to serve with all of the great faculty and staff who are so dedicated to student success.”

Only 27% of students earned an Academic Excellence award for the fall, with just 8% of those students receiving the honor of High Academic Excellence.

The achievement of earning Academic Excellence is difficult under normal circumstances, but was made especially challenging with the added pressure of handling the mental and emotional impact of a global pandemic, political unrest and an unusual learning environment.

Less face-to-face instruction and interaction, as well as limited engagement with peers, meant that students had to flex their grit and determination to maintain their high academic standards.

During the fall semester, 30% of Weber State classes had some on-campus component – 11% of those completely face to face – another 59% were online, and 11% offered individualized instruction, including clinical lab supervision. The remainder of courses were taught using virtual and online methods.

Additionally, many students maintained exceptional academic standards while also managing jobs, extracurricular activities, families and household responsibilities.

“Congratulations to all the students who have received this outstanding recognition,” said WSU Provost Ravi Krovi. “Maintaining a high and consistent level of academic excellence is a process, which involves developing traits of discipline, persistence and personal leadership. To be able to sustain that effort during these difficult times also demonstrates grit and tenacity. We are proud of these students, their efforts and their overall academic accomplishments.”

Visit weber.edu/wsutoday for more news about Weber State University.