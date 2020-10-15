Wedding | Brettlyn Jeanette Tuttle to Benjamin Thomas Geary

Brent (Brenda) Tuttle and Susan (Ervin) Feichko are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Brettlyn Jeanette Tuttle to Benjamin Thomas Geary the son of Jed and Treena Geary

To be sealed for time and all eternity in the Oquirrh Mountain Temple, October 16th, 2020.

A reception will be held October 17th in Huntington. Brettlyn is a 2017 graduate of Emery High School and is pursuing a career in occupational therapy and will continue her education at the University of Utah. Ben is a 2018 graduate of Burley High School of Burley Idaho and is pursuing a career as an oral surgeon at BYU. The couple will make their home in Draper.