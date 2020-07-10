Wedding | Brian Langston & Deeana Goulding

Brian Langston & Deeana Goulding have chosen August 1, 2020 to be sealed in the Jordan River Temple. Brian is the son of Brent and Terry Langston from Ferron, UT, and Deeana is the daughter of Burt and Karen Goulding of Wildomar, CA. Brian is a graduate of Utah State University and graduated in June, 2020 from ATSU Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health. Deeana graduated from BYU-Hawaii and taught English in Mongolia and South Korea. She has been employed at Meadow Brook Elementary the past year teaching 4th Grade. Brian has accepted a job as a dentist at a Community Health Center, and the couple will be living and working in Marshalltown, Iowa.