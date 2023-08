Willie and Jenifer Ungerman are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Daicee to Bowen Sitterud son of Kaleb and Katie.

The reception will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Miller’s Landing at 123 North Main Street Huntington, Utah

Venmo: @Daicee-Ungerman

Registered at Amazon