Wedding | Jessie Lee to Brytan Hansen

Leon & Stacy McElprang are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Jessie Lee to Brytan Hansen, son of Bryant & Monica Hansen. They will be married Saturday April 3, 2021 at Heritage Event Center with a reception that evening from 6-8 pm.

Jessie is a 2020 graduate from Emery High School and is continuing her education at USU Eastern in Elementary Education. Brytan is a 2019 graduate from Emery High School and a 2021 graduate from USU Eastern Diesel Mechanic program. They will make their home in Cleveland.