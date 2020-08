Jason and Korene Merrell of Cleveland, UT are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Kaili Korene Merrell to Logan Merrill Cox, son of Creig and Trudy Cox of Orangeville, Ut. They will be married in the Manti Temple on Aug 14, 2020.

A reception will follow that day at 7pm at the Oasis Garden at 1135 N 550 W Des Bee Dove Road in Orangeville.

The couple will live in Ephraim while attending school.