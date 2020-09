Eldon and Vicky Holmes are pleased to announce the marriage of their son Kody Eldon Holmes to his best friend Morgan Bailey Every. The ceremony will take place Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Huntington Utah with an Open House to honor them later that evening. If we unintentionally missed you when invitations were sent, we apologize and invite you to join us from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Huntington 1st Ward pavilion to wish them well.