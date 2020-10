Aaron and Melanie Thompson of Orangeville, UT are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Larissa Thompson to Dalton Jeffs, son of Shaun and Laura Jeffs of Orangeville, UT. They will be married at The Wild Oak Venue in Lindon, UT on October 10, 2020.

The couple will be living in Castle Dale. Dalton is working for Nielson Construction & Larissa is working at Rise.