Jared and Brandi Wendel are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Megan to Keldan son of Jeff and Joyce Guymon on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in the Draper, Utah Temple.

Please join us at a reception held in their honor Friday, January 28, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Huntington Stake Center (240 North Main Street).

Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. (3707 South 800 West Bountiful, Ut 84010)