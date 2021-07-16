Wedding | Nathan Wayne Urie to Kylee Joann Taylor

Wayne and Tracie Urie are pleased to announce the marriage of their son Nathan Wayne Urie to Kylee Joann Taylor Daughter of Brady and Amy Taylor of Levan They were married in Levan on Saturday, July 10th. An open house will be held Friday, July 16th At the home of Jeff and Gayle Ewell 120 W. 500 S. Ferron, Utah From 6 to 8 pm

Kylee and Nathan are moving to Northern Montana where they will both be teaching High School Agriculture. They are both graduates from Utah State University. Grandparents of the groom are the late Clair and Eloise Stocks of Cedar City and the late Hazel and Pug Urie of Cedar City.

Grandmothers of the bride are Connie Dubinskey of Levan, Denise Vandenberg of Paso Robles CA and the late Urban Vandenberg and Frances Vandenberg of Carson City NV.