Wedding | Sarah to Hunter Hillishiem

Curt and Natalie Collard are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Sarah to Hunter Hillishiem son of Matt and Marlene Fletcher and Foster Hilleshiem.

The couple was married in the Payson Temple. Please join us in their celebration on Saturday, June 17 from 6-9 pm at the Collard Home at 3005 W. State Road 31, Huntington, UT.

The couple will be living in Payson. Sarah works in the Nebo School District as a speech pathologist. Hunter will continue his schooling at BYU in Chemical Engineering.