Wedding | Sophia Rose Fulcher to Joshua Lloyd Kerr

We are happy to announce the marriage of\ Sophia Rose Fulcher (daughter of Glenn and Deanna Fulcher) to Joshua Lloyd Kerr (son of Steven Kerr (Susan) and Rachel Reid (Bradford)).

Josh and Sophie will be married on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Price, Utah. They will be sealed in the Payson Temple on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Josh and Sophie met when they both attended Price 4th ward, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They were friends growing up and dated for a while during high school. After graduating from Carbon High, Sophie went to SUU and on a mission to Atlanta, GA. Josh graduated from Pinnacle HS and then joined the Airforce where he is currently stationed in Missouri at Whiteman AFB, which is where the couple will reside. They reunited about a year ago and became engaged in June 2020.

The marriage will be performed at 5:00 pm (Bishop/Judge Jon Carpenter to officiate) with a reception to follow and a Drive-by celebration from 7:00-8:00 pm which friends of the couple are invited to attend. The location is the home of the groom’s family, 49 East, 900 North, In Price, UT.