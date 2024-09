Greg and Kari Cook, along with Janice Cook and Wendell Wood are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Taylor Cook to Cooper Schade, son of Bobby and Deena Schade.

The reception will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 6 – 10 p.m. at La Sal Stable 340 UT-29, Orangeville, Utah 84537.

Registry information can be found at zola.com/wedding/taylorandcooper2024