Jennifer Allred Neilson and Glenn Neilson are pleased to announce the marriage of their son, Timothy Neilson to Jimmy Bowker, son of Becky Sharp and the Late Gary Bowker David and Angie Dingus on June 9, 2023 in Provo, Utah.

Jimmy is a Certified Nurses Assistant for Homewatch Caregivers and Timothy is a Retail Store Manager for Department of Alcohol Beverage Services in Price, Utah.

Jimmy and Tim plan to make their home in Price.