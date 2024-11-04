Wee Bit Wicked Witches Once Again Donate to Emery County Shop-With-A-Cop Program

To kick off the holiday season, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) gave a huge shout out to the Wee Bit Wicked Witches for yet another generous donation.

“Usually when a coven of witches is gathered around, they are stirring up no good. Quite the opposite for the A Wee Bit Wicked witches (and their manwitch/warlock),” the ECSO shared. “This amazing group worked their magic once again and presented the Emery County Sheriff’s Office with a $2,600.00 check for our local Shop-With-A-Cop program.”

The ECSO expressed an inability to adequately speak on what this donation means to them or the way to thank the group. ECSO Sheriff Tyson Huntington recognized the months of planning that made the donation possible.

“The preparation for the annual ball and auction, the time spent putting together authentic and detailed costumes and makeup, and the sacrifice of time away from work and/or family to make this possible and to benefit children they might not even know. We can’t say thank you enough,” Sheriff Huntington stated.