Weekend TNR Event A Success

Carbon Cat Rescue Press Release
We are thrilled to announce the completion of our weekend-long TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) event! We successfully TNR’d 51 cats, making a significant impact on our community.
A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Jensen and his amazing staff for their hard work and dedication. We couldn’t have done it without you! Special thanks to Jessie Wells, the driving force behind this event. Your efforts made this possible!
A HUGE shout-out to the incredible Carbon Cat Rescue volunteers who showed up and helped—we appreciate you all!
But our work isn’t over yet! We have 8 adorable kittens who need foster homes. If you’re interested in fostering and giving these little ones a chance at a better life, please reach out to us.
We also need help with donations to continue our mission. Every bit helps! Thank you for your continued support! Together, we can make a difference.