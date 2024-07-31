Weekend TNR Event A Success

Carbon Cat Rescue Press Release

We are thrilled to announce the completion of our weekend-long TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) event! We successfully TNR’d 51 cats, making a significant impact on our community.

A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Jensen and his amazing staff for their hard work and dedication. We couldn’t have done it without you! Special thanks to Jessie Wells , the driving force behind this event. Your efforts made this possible!

A HUGE shout-out to the incredible Carbon Cat Rescue volunteers who showed up and helped—we appreciate you all!

But our work isn’t over yet! We have 8 adorable kittens who need foster homes. If you’re interested in fostering and giving these little ones a chance at a better life, please reach out to us.