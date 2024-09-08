Welcome Back to Campus: USU Eastern Students Kick Off the 2024/2025 Year in Style

Press Release

Price, Utah—The campus of Utah State University Eastern is buzzing with excitement as students have returned to Price, eager to kick off the 2024/2025 academic year. The community has rolled out the red carpet with a series of welcoming events that not only reintroduced students to the campus but also strengthened ties with the local community.

The festivities began with a warm Welcome Back Breakfast, where students, faculty, and staff gathered to enjoy a hearty meal and reconnect after the summer break. The energy was palpable as everyone embraced the new school year with optimism and enthusiasm.

Following the breakfast, the Town Ties event took center stage. This special initiative was designed to introduce students to the heart of Price, inviting them to explore downtown and connect with local businesses. The event underscored the strong relationship between USU Eastern and the Price community, encouraging students to engage with and contribute to the town that is home during their college years.

The highlight of the festivities was undoubtedly the Blue Blast Block Party, held this past Monday. The event transformed downtown Price and the USU Eastern campus into a vibrant hub of activity. Community members and students enjoyed bounce houses, food, games, and plenty of fun, all set against the backdrop of a beautiful summer evening. The Blue Blast Block Party not only provided a fun-filled break but also brought students and community members together in a celebration of unity and school spirit.

Doug Miller, Senior Associate Vice President and Chief Campus Administrator at USU Eastern, expressed his excitement about the new academic year and the sense of community that these events foster. “We’re thrilled to see our students back on campus, engaging with each other and the Price community,” said Miller. “Events like these are essential in building the strong, supportive environment that defines USU Eastern. We’re looking forward to a fantastic year ahead.”

As the 2024/2025 year begins, USU Eastern is more than ready to provide an enriching and supportive environment for its students, with a focus on academic excellence and community involvement. With such a strong start, the year ahead promises to be one filled with growth, learning, and lasting memories.

For more information on upcoming events and how to get involved with USU Eastern, visit eastern.usu.edu or follow them on social media.