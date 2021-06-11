Well-Kept Lawn Chosen for Helper’s Yard of the Month

Once again, Helper City officials took time to peruse the city blocks and choose a beautifully-kept yard to be honored as Yard of the Month. These yards are chosen by Helper City Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith and Planning and Zoning’s Jean Boyack.

For the month of June, the chosen yard is owned by Helper resident Michael Cox. To continue ensuring citizen safety and following COVID-19 protocols, the Yard of the Month sign was left at Cox’s house for him to proudly display.

Those that wish to have their yard featured in the yard of the month awards may nominate themselves for the upcoming months by contacting Helper City Hall. Yards that are noticed by members of the community may also be nominated.