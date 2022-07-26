Wellington Celebrates Pioneer Days Once Again

The annual Wellington City Pioneer Days celebration was brought back to the city’s Main Street and park on Saturday for the community’s delight.

Beginning with the parade at 10 a.m., Main Street was lined with locals, community members and more to cheer on veterans, city officials, businesses, organizations and individuals as they made their way down the street in festive fashion.

Following, everyone moved to the Wellington City Park, which was jam-packed with vendors, booths, delicious food, bounce houses, live entertainment and local royalty.

The fun continued into the evening with the Wellington Round-Up Rodeo. This began at 6 p.m. at the Wellington Rodeo Grounds with kids’ events, a chicken chase and a calf scramble.