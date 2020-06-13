Wellington City Announces Inaugural Virtual Dog Show

This week, Wellington City announced a new fun and exciting event that can be participated in from the comfort and safety of your own home.

This event is the Wellington City First Annual Virtual Dog Show. Only dogs that are licensed with Wellington City will be eligible to participate. During the time of the contest, the city is waiving all late fees for dogs that are not yet registered. The contest began on June 1 and is slated to run through June 19.

Photos and videos may be shared via social media on Facebook or Instagram, or by emailing cityadmin@wellingtonutah.us. TikTok or Boomerang videos are encouraged. Upon submission, participants should include their name, their dog’s name and age, and the categories that their dog is entering.

To register your dog, call (435) 637-5213 ext 0 or email jallen@wellingtonutah.us. All winners of the competition will receive a “waived” dog licensing fee for 2021 as well as a swag bag of treats and toys.