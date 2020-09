On Tuesday afternoon, Wellington City made the announcement that they will be closing 2nd North from Center Street to Wellington Elementary School to all traffic.

This will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 23, beginning at 8 a.m.

This traffic closure is due to a water leak repair. The city also stated that there is a possibility that some of the surrounding houses may be affected by the repair as well.

Follow Wellington City on Facebook for updates on the closure and the repair of the leak.