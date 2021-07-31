Wellington City Appoints New Recorder, Treasurer

Wellington City appointed a new recorder and treasurer during the regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday evening.

7th District Court Judge Jon Carpenter administrated two oath of office ceremonies for the newly-appointed positions. First to the podium was Gracie Steele, former Miss Carbon County, who was sworn in as Wellington’s new recorder. Next to the podium was Rebecca Evans, who was sworn in as the city’s new treasurer.

Both hires were sworn to support, obey and defend the constitution of the United States and the State of Utah. They were also sworn to discharge the duties in their positions with fidelity.