Wellington City Council Meets Blue Sky Energy

Jason Allen of Blue Sky Energy visited the Wellington City Council during its meeting, hosted on Thursday evening, for an introduction.

Blue Sky Energy is a new company in town that has been working with Carbon County to launch. While the company does not need a conditional use permit with Wellington as they fall under the industrial manufacturing guidelines, Allen said they wanted to introduce themselves to city officials and see what they need to do moving forward.

The plan is to launch sometime in January, though Blue Sky Energy will likely not begin hiring staff members until the first of February. The initial plan is to bring on four supervisors and an additional 18 employees. Allen then described what will be done at the plant and how they will operate.

According to its website, Blue Sky Energy owns and operates custom manufacturing plants that process coal and generate crude oil, lower emissions CHAR and industrial compressed gases. These are then sold for fuel and non-fuel applications to commercial buyers. The plant is located on Ridge Road, west of Komatsu.

Allen explained that they wish to start a dialogue with Wellington City and do what they can to be good neighbors. They also invited the council to come out and tour the plant.

To conclude, Wellington City Mayor Brad Timothy told Allen that if there was anything the city could do to help them, to let him know.