Wellington City Council Recognizes Planning and Zoning Member for Years of Service

The Wellington City Council began its recent meeting by Mayor Paula Noyes announcing that they received a letter informing them that Ellis Willson, who has been a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission for at least 20 years, would be retiring from the commission.

Willson joined the council during the meeting, and members thanked him for his years of service, letting him know that they appreciated everything he has accomplished in his time with the city. Willson, who is 84 years old, was also given a small gift from the council.

“We would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Mayor Noyes stated.

Willson stated that he has done the best that he knew how and thanked the council in turn for the opportunity that he has had to serve. He also stated that he is still willing to be of assistance to the city if or when he may be needed. Willson’s family was also thanked for their attendance and he was informed he would be well-missed.