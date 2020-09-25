Wellington City Council Tackles Multiple Topics

The Wellington City Council hosted its work and regularly scheduled meetings on Wednesday evening. A number of topics were highlighted, including the Business Recovery Grant Program for the COVID-19 Relief Funding.

All of the municipalities and counties have received funding to give back to businesses that have been impacted by the economic shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are available through the Wellington City Hall for those that are interested in assistance.

Additionally, the council members discussed an update on the OHV trail. Former Wellington City Mayor Joan Powell is spearheading this effort and it was stated that the project is wrapping up the first phase.

It was also announced that Powell would be joined by various members of the Sun Center at USU Eastern as she worked at the Knight Ideal Pond on the project. This took place on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m.

A financial review for the city, a department update from Wellington Fire Chief Matt Perea and the official swearing-in ceremony of newest council member Garritt Pell rounded out the agenda for the Wellington City Council.