Wellington City Covers a Multitude of Agenda Items

Wellington City began their first meeting of the new year with the swearing in of George Anderson as the official Fire Chief for Wellington City. Chief Anderson has been acting as interim chief since Sept. 2024.

A representative from Sunrise Engineering was also in attendance to ask for Wellington City’s support in obtaining a grant through the 2025 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant. This grant would be put toward the Thistle Safety Project that the Utah Department of Safety (UDOT) is working on.

They’re looking for letters of support from community leaders and community members. The project goal is to create an underpass structure for US-89 and US-6 intersection to provide an easier, safer flow of traffic.

Individuals who are interested in supporting the Thistle Safety Project are encouraged to send a letter of support to US6ThistleSafety@utah.gov with “I Support” in the subject line.

Wellington City Treasurer Nicole Oveson discussed the city park grant that Wellington is seeking. Oveson advised that she spoke with Representative Christine Watkins who initially recommended the grant to the city. Oveson stated that there has been talk about trying to put in a pickleball court, but that it may cost too much for the grant to cover.

Oveson advised she is seeking bids for a park upgrade with and without a pickleball court and will keep council informed as she receives those bids.

The council then discussed a possible water rate increase for residents in the Hillcrest subdivision, as well as those along Old Wellington Road. This is due to the pump needing to be replaced that provides those residents with secondary water. As of right now, with the cost of the pump and the cost of electricity, the city is losing money and needs to be able to offset those cost to continue to provide secondary water to those residents.

A public meeting will be held to further discuss the increase and the amount of the increase. Mayor Tim Clark was adamant that the increase be the lowest amount possible.

Jennifer Clark discussed a few upcoming events that she is working on for the city, such as the annual Easter Egg Hunt. Fire Chief Anderson advised that the fire department intends on being more involved in city events and will help in any way that they can.