Wellington City Discusses Streetlights and Project Bids

The Wellington City Council was visited by Enrique Gudino during last week’s meeting with a request for approval to install a street light on his car property lot.

Gudino received prior approval from the Wellington City Planning and Zoning Board and was simply requesting further approval from the council. Gudino informed the council that he already had the pole and just needed the light installed, which he had already also received approval from Rocky Mountain Power for.

Gudino also agreed that he would pay for all of the bills that come with the light. With this, Councilman Glen Wells first made the motion to allow the streetlight on Gudino’s property, which was approved by the council.

Jesse Ralphs from Sunrise Engineering also visited the council. His purpose was to speak with the members about the upcoming sewer bid and possible approval.

Ralphs explained that Lance Excavation is the company that came in with the lowest bid, which is also under the allocated budget for this project. With this information, Sunrise Engineering recommended that the council accept the bid to allow for the process to begin.

This suggestion was approved by the council.