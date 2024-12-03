Wellington City Fills Council Seat After Unanimous Vote

During the regularly scheduled city council meeting for Wellington, council members interviewed three candidates for a recently vacated seat, ultimately making a unanimous decision. The meeting began with interviews of the following candidates: Cody Austin, Kathy Hascall and James Thayn.

Austin, unable to attend due to work obligations, had previously interviewed for the seat at the council’s meeting in early November. Mayor Jack Clark confirmed before the meeting that Austin’s prior interview could be used in lieu of his absence.

The interviews proceeded with Hascall, a retired accountant with more than 30 years of experience, who expressed her interest in serving on the council to contribute to the community she and her husband have lived in for over 12 years. Hascall highlighted her recent academic achievements, including an associate’s degree from Charis Bible College in 2023 and a certificate in practical government.

She also noted that she has volunteered with an international ministry for over 40 years. Hascall suggested revitalizing Main Street as a key project, saying improvements to the town’s appearance could help attract more tourists and support local businesses.

“I’d like to serve, and the city council seems to be a good place to do that,” Hascall said. “I want to leave Wellington a better place for my kids.”

Thayn, a long-time Wellington resident with 30 years of experience in construction and the city’s water and sewer systems, also shared his thoughts on improving the town. While acknowledging the town’s potential, Thayn expressed concern over the financial challenges Wellington faces and the feasibility of funding certain projects.

“I get that we want to be as big as Price, but I don’t know if we’ll ever get there,” Thayn said.

He also suggested that beautifying the city’s park and making it more user-friendly could be a more feasible project. After hearing from all the candidates, the city council voted unanimously to appoint Hascall. She will be formally sworn in at the next council meeting on Dec. 11.