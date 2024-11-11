Wellington City Fills Open City Council Seats

Wellington City conducted official interviews with potentially new council members during a special meeting hosted on Nov. 7. Three residents of Wellington City applied, with only two seats available.

The three applicants were Cody Austin, Kyle Monson and Bryan Thayn. Each of the applicants were given a questionnaire to look over at the beginning of the interviews.

Austin was the first applicant to introduce himself and discuss his reasoning in becoming a city council member. Austin advised he currently works in the coal mines and has been a resident of Wellington for approximately eight years. Councilman Larry McKinnon asked about Austin’s background and community service to the community, which included his volunteer work with Pioneer Days.

Austin stated that he had previously worked at the fire department and, although he isn’t sure what all being a council member entails, he does know that he would like to help improve his town. Austin is a firm believer in getting involved to fix a situation rather than sit back and complain.

Monson was the next applicant to sit in the hot seat, as he introduced himself to council members. Monson discussed his childhood, growing up in Wellington and the sense of community that existed within. Monson discussed the passion he has to help improve the sense of community in town and to help bring back community involvement. Monson discussed his background building homes, working on the oil rigs and running a business as a farrier.

Monson talked about his ability to adapt, learn and coined himself as a “jack of all trades”. Monson would like to see little league teams make a come back to provide our youth with activities.

Monson believes creating events that make residents want to be a part of to help with bringing back that sense of community. He also feels as though there need to be more presence from the city council to better gauge the needs of the community. Councilman McKinnon discussed the difficulties in understanding the needs and frustrations within the community due to the lack of involvement in council meetings.

Monson advised he feels as though they could try a couple of different things to better notify residents of upcoming meetings and topics to be discussed.

Thayn was the last interviewee to answer the questions provided to him and introduce himself to council. Thayn explained that the majority of his background involves education and being a part of several educational boards. Thayn discussed the differing populations that currently exist in Wellington City. There is the older generation who have been in Wellington for years and the newer population moving in or growing up.

Thayn discussed the different needs for each generation and the need to keep the older generation in mind, as well as the need to prepare for the younger generation that is coming in. Thayn feels as though some growth is necessary, but also feels as though it should be done in a controlled and manner to find the happy medium between both generations.

From there, the council took a small break before reconvening to take a vote. Monson received a vote from all three voting members, Thayn received two and Austin received one.

Monson was voted in for the four-year term and Thayn will take over the two-year term, to which both of them will be sworn in at the next council meeting held on Nov. 13.