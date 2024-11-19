Wellington City Fills Several Open Positions

Wellington began their regularly scheduled city council meeting with the swearing in of their two new council members Bryan Thayn and Kyle Monson.

Followed by the swearing in of the new council members, three firefighter candidates were voted in as probationary Firefighters. Jonathan Grasso, Nathan Carlson and Seth Wells will be given six months to a year to obtain their Firefighter l and ll certifications.

The city is looking into obtaining a grant for the city park and adjacent baseball park. They are looking into to obtain the maximum amount of $200,000 which would require a 20% match, which could be paid with in-kind service.

There were concerns that if the city was unable to get enough volunteers to help with the in-kind service that the city would then be liable to match the full 25% in cash. It was mentioned that there are several different high school groups and a group with USU Eastern who are required to complete a certain amount of community service hours and that may be a good way for the city to get the community service that they would need to help rebuild the park and the baseball field.