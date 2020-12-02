Wellington City Fire Department Receives Praise for Hard Work

On Wednesday morning, the Wellington City Police Department took time to boast about the city’s fire department and the hard work of its members.

“While there is always a little bickering that goes on between police and fire,” shared the police department jokingly, “we are one big team and our community has an outstanding fire department.”

They continued by explaining that a grass fire west of the homes on 700 West near the river was reported on Tuesday. Though it took some creativity to safely guide the trucks in order to fight the fire, no structures were threatened and the fire was brought under control quickly.

The police department stated that, without the quick response from those in Wellington Fire, the situation could easily have been much worse.