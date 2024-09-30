Wellington City Fire Department Recognizes One of Their Own

George Anderson was recently recognized for 25 years of dedicated service to the Wellington City Fire Department. During Wellington City’s council meeting, Wellington City Fire Chief Matt Perea presented Anderson with a commemorative plaque thanking him for his many years of service.

Fire Chief Perea went on to speak about his time with George, joking that if anyone was doing something they were not supposed to, they would know it, because Anderson would let you know, quite loudly.

Other members of the Wellington City Fire Department thanked Anderson for his mentorship and the many things they learned while working alongside him. Anderson is a dedicated father of six kids and is always looking out for his community and his fellow firefighters.

“With George on scene, everyone always goes home safe,” stated Brandi Davis, Wellington City Fire Department Public Information Officer.