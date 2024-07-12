Wellington City Needs Your Help with Pioneer Days

Wellington City Council meeting hosted their regular meeting on July 10, with only a few items on the agenda to discuss.

Shelly McKinnon, Commissioner for Wellington City Planning and Zoning Committee, opened the meeting with a few items she wanted to discuss with council. McKinnon advised that she feels as though there needs to be a better process when it comes to adding people to the agenda, stating that in the previous meeting there was an individual on the agenda who did not show and had not submitted any of the necessary information.

The council agreed that an individual requesting to be put on the agenda needs to have submitted all of the necessary information prior to being added.

McKinnon went on the discuss the Planning and Zoning Committee getting into more trainings, to ensure that they are properly trained and avoid possible mishaps due to lack of knowledge. McKinnon informed council members of a few new things that Planning and Zoning had recently approved.

Overall, McKinnon asked the council for a better working relationship and more communication, which council members agreed would be beneficial.

Council discussed that the new kennel ordinance had been ironed out and approved by Wellington City Police Chief Tom Kosmack. The last step was to have the city attorney go over the ordinance before it was able to go into affect.

Lastly, Wellington City Council advised that they are in need of volunteers on Friday, July 19, to help set up awnings, tables and other items for the annual Pioneer Celebration. Volunteers are asked to be at Wellington City Park at 8 a.m., where a continental breakfast will be provided as a thank you.

This year’s Wellington City Pioneer Days will be held on July 19 and 20, with a wide variety of events, activities, vendors and games. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on July 20 and will proceed down 1st East. Any child under the age of 12 in attendance can receive a free ticket into the rodeo.