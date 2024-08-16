Wellington City Officials Continue to Put in the Work

Wellington City had quite the long list of agenda items during their recent city council meeting hosted on Wednesday, August 14. Council began by swearing in two new officers to the Wellington City Police Department (WCPD).

Lane Neese and Travis Gray were both sworn into oath for the WCPD. Gray expressed his excitement to be able to be a part of WCPD and has been a long-time resident of Carbon County. Gray currently works full-time for the State of Utah and will be coming on as a part-time officer.

Chief Tom Kosmack stated council that Gray had won the Overall Fitness award and Neese had won the Shooting Award, expressing how neat it was to have two of Wellington’s officers win awards.

Mayor Brad Timothy welcomed the newest officers with a bit of advice, “It takes all of you to become a team and you can make a difference for Wellington. We need some people that’ll make a difference for Wellington and I think you will, I really think you will, so welcome aboard.”

Wellington City has been working diligently to update outdated city ordinances, documents and clarification of job titles. To provide guidance in doing so, the council agreed to contract Tim Johnson with Blue Ivy Professional Services. Johnson will provide assistance and guidance in updating outdated employee manuals and creating job descriptions, as well as providing city officials with an abundance of knowledge.

The council discussed job descriptions and trainings at great lengths, with many officials feeling as though some things that had been done prior weren’t the way things are supposed to be done, rather just how they were done. Council agreed that creating job descriptions would be a huge help in understanding who is in charge of what.

Wellington City Treasurer Nicole Oveson discussed that she has reached out to other city officials in the surrounding areas and they have been a huge help providing information and guidance. Oveson also stated that she has been doing quite a bit of research of her own and discussed the multitude of trainings that she found that are available to city officials and encouraged all members to attend said trainings.